Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

MOH has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.18.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $335.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.65. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

