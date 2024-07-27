Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Stericycle worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $59.45.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

