Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 4.7 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8,693.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

