Stifel Nicolaus Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $615.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.94.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $607.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $614.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

