Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $55.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,875 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 345,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

