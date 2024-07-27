STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 1513828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Craig Hallum cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after buying an additional 109,477 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

