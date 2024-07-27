STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Cut to $42.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $33.99 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

