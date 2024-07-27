StockNews.com Lowers Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Viad Stock Performance
NYSE VVI opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $732.93 million, a P/E ratio of -91.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. Viad has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $273.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.11 million. Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viad will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Viad
Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.
