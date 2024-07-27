StockNews.com Lowers Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NYSE VVI opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $732.93 million, a P/E ratio of -91.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. Viad has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $273.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.11 million. Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viad will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viad by 227.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

