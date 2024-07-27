StockNews.com Upgrades Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WD opened at $108.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.89%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,034,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,505,000 after acquiring an additional 731,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $40,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,140,000 after buying an additional 261,708 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7,867.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 72,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,016,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.