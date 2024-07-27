Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 845 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.