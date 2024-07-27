Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Director Buys $17,337.78 in Stock

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) Director Jack Levine acquired 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $17,337.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,995.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STRW opened at $11.70 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.