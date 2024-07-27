Sunoco LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.8756 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Sunoco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years. Sunoco has a payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sunoco to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Shares of SUN opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In related news, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $401,420.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

