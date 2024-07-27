Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,656,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 236,708 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.