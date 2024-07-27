Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $52.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYM. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BWS Financial began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,568.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,053 in the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,839,000 after buying an additional 1,177,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Symbotic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Symbotic by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,828 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.66 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

