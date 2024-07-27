Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.6% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 288,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 116,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

