Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

TARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.4 %

TARS opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $42.50.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

