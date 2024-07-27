Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $74.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $63,137,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,711 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 649,230 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 391,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 295,256 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

