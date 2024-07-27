TD Cowen Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $23.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of T opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

