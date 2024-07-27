TD Cowen Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $214.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $206.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.97.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Old Dominion Freight Line
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.