TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $156.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Shares of TEL opened at $156.38 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average of $145.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

