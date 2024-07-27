TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

TechTarget stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $928.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.08, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.31 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,726,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,959,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

