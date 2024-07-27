Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$77.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC set a C$80.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.00.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Company Profile

TSE TECK.B opened at C$65.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$47.47 and a 12 month high of C$74.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

