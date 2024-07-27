Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.250-19.450 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $474.57.

Shares of TDY opened at $421.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

