Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Director Sells $950,000.00 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Down 2.4 %

Tellurian stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TELL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tellurian by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 37,164 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.