Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $151.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.73. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $152.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.