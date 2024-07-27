Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.16-$2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.410-11.120 EPS.

THC opened at $151.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $152.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on THC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.12.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

