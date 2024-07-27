Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Down to $143.54

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $143.54, but opened at $128.44. Teradyne shares last traded at $123.40, with a volume of 93,916 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Capmk lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.24. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after purchasing an additional 923,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after purchasing an additional 544,482 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,544.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

