Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Lifted by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Textron alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Textron by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Textron Trading Up 0.8 %

Textron stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.37 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.