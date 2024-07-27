The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $156.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Prologis Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.68 on Thursday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day moving average is $120.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Prologis by 1,031.6% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

