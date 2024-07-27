The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $108.16 and last traded at $108.08, with a volume of 222656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.33.

The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

