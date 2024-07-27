Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY 2024 guidance to 21.290-22.070 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $21.29-22.07 EPS.
NYSE:TMO opened at $607.14 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $614.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $563.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.
In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
