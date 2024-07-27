Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $660.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $650.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $607.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $563.01 and its 200 day moving average is $565.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $614.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

