TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

X opened at C$42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$28.32 and a 52-week high of C$42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.10.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

