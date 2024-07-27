Tracsis (OTC:TCIIF) Shares Down 16%

Tracsis plc (OTC:TCIIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Tracsis Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

About Tracsis

(Get Free Report)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.