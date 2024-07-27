Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $305.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 998.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after buying an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

