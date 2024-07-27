Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $262.52 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average of $257.23.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.