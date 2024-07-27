TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $140.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.93. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $156.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.21 and a beta of 1.98.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $6,475,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,679.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $6,475,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,679.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $6,866,240.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,667 shares of company stock worth $30,087,968. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,680,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,884 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

