TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 337,462.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of TransMedics Group worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $280,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,173.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,667 shares of company stock worth $30,087,968. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $156.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.43 and a 200 day moving average of $108.93.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile



TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

