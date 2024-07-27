Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.
Travel + Leisure Price Performance
Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23.
Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Travel + Leisure Company Profile
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
