Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

