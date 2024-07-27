Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TNL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

TNL opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

