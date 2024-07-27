Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.8 %

TPH stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,389,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 185,395 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 153,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.