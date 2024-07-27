Truist Financial Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $780.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $750.00 to $780.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.57.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $827.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $850.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $744.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $750.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

