Truist Financial Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $219.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $215.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $199.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.34. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $199.42.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

