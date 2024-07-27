Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 1403045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Specifically, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

