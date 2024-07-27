Truist Financial Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $96.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $87.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,469,000 after purchasing an additional 159,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $338,142,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,462,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,746 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.