Truist Financial Trims DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Target Price to C$14.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DHT.UN. Raymond James lowered shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Up 38.4 %

About DRI Healthcare Trust

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$12.00 on Thursday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.21 and a twelve month high of C$17.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.85.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

