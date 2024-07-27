Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $590.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $593.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

