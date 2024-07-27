Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $627.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $515.00 to $627.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $590.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $593.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $499.37 and a 200 day moving average of $456.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.