Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $543.67 and last traded at $543.67, with a volume of 16866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $515.80.

The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $497.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.55.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

