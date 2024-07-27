Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $582.31.

NYSE TYL opened at $590.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.37 and a 200-day moving average of $456.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $459,691,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $251,390,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,788 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

